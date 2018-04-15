WrestlingInc.com

NWA Title Defended In China (Photos), Updated ROH Bound By Honor Cards, Impact Stars Entrance Videos

By Joshua Gagnon | April 15, 2018

- Above and below are entrance video for Samoa Joe, Richard Justice, Fallah Bahh, and Scott Steiner.

- Later this month, ROH will hold their Bound by Honor: West Palm Beach (April 27) and Bound by Honor: ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club (April 28) shows. Here are the cards for each show:

Bound by Honor: West Palm Beach

* Dalton Castle vs. Flip Gordon (Proving Ground Match)
* The Briscoes vs. Motor City Machine Guns (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* Cody vs. Punishment Martinez
* Scorpio Sky vs. Jay Lethal
* The Kingdom vs. Adam Page and The Young Bucks

Bound by Honor: ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club

* Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page
* Jay Lethal vs. Josh Woods

- Yesterday, NWA Champion Nick Aldis retained his title against Colt Cabana in Wenzhou, China. You can see photos from the match-up below.


Arena in wenzhou looking fresh af #tenpoundsofgold

A post shared by Nick Aldis (@nickaldis) on


