NWA Title Defended In China (Photos), Updated ROH Bound By Honor Cards, Impact Stars Entrance Videos

- Above and below are entrance video for Samoa Joe, Richard Justice, Fallah Bahh, and Scott Steiner.
- Later this month, ROH will hold their Bound by Honor: West Palm Beach (April 27) and Bound by Honor: ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club (April 28) shows. Here are the cards for each show:
Bound by Honor: West Palm Beach
* Dalton Castle vs. Flip Gordon (Proving Ground Match)
* The Briscoes vs. Motor City Machine Guns (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* Cody vs. Punishment Martinez
* Scorpio Sky vs. Jay Lethal
* The Kingdom vs. Adam Page and The Young Bucks
Bound by Honor: ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club
* Punishment Martinez vs. Adam Page
* Jay Lethal vs. Josh Woods
- Yesterday, NWA Champion Nick Aldis retained his title against Colt Cabana in Wenzhou, China. You can see photos from the match-up below.
#TenPoundsOfGold @RealNickAldis vs @ColtCabana for @NWA Worlds Championship in Wenzhou, China pic.twitter.com/8kl7i8ziBf— NWA (@nwa) April 13, 2018
BREAKING@RealNickAldis successfully defended the @NWA Worlds Heavyweight title tonight in Wenzhou, China.— NWA (@nwa) April 14, 2018
The first ever defense of the #TenPoundsOfGold in the People's Republic Of China.
Full story coming tohttps://t.co/04Nf9wGXeK pic.twitter.com/5MD4WK6PgW