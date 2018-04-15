WrestlingInc.com

The Rock Surprises Fans At Theaters (Videos), Ronda Rousey WM34 Photo Shoot, Carmella Cashing-in

By Joshua Gagnon | April 15, 2018

- Above is unseen footage of Carmella cashing-in on this past week's SmackDown to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay made their debut this week and promptly beat up Charlotte to give Carmella the opportunity.

- WWE posted a gallery of Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 34 wrestling gear.

"Rowdy" @rondarousey was dressed for a fight at #WrestleMania 34!

- In the videos below, The Rock headed out to surprise fans who were watching his latest film, Rampage. Rock showed up at a couple different theaters in Los Angeles to show his appreciation for their support. It's its first weekend, the film is expected to earn $34.5 million in the U.S.

