Lana And Other WWE Stars At Awards Show, Undertaker Teams With NWO In 2002, Vader Health Update

- Above is from an episode of Raw (April, 15, 2002) when The Undertaker teamed up with the nWo (X-Pac and Scott Hall) to face Bradshaw and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Bradshaw would hit the clothesline from hell on X-Pac to get the pinfall victory.

- Becky Lynch, Lana, and Mickie James are appearing at tonight's American Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below are some photos and videos of their appearance before the show got started.

- Late last month, Vader underwent successful open heart surgery in Dallas, Texas. On November 14, 2016, Vader announced that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure due to his football and wrestling careers. He visited two heart doctors and they told him he has only two years left to live. A few days ago Vader tweeted that he's officially out of the hospital and is currently in rehab.