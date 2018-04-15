John Cena And Nikki Bella End Relationship After Six Years

According to Us Weekly, John Cena and Nikki Bella have broken up after dating since 2012. The couple sent Us Weekly a statement:

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Cena proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 32 after the duo won a mixed tag match against The Miz and Maryse.

Back in February, Cena made an appearance on TODAY to talk about the highs and lows of his relationship with Nikki. As part of the trailer for Total Bellas Season Two, the couple wondered if they were going to even have a wedding.

"I think in relationships you have highs and lows and that was an extreme low," Cena admitted. "You either have two choices: you either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. And we're gonna move forward and try to work through it."

In January, the couple had an engagement party and during his TODAY appearance, Cena was asked directly if the wedding was still on. He didn't really say yes or no, but at that time they were still working on things.

"Like I said, we both have some work to do and we're genuinely trying our best to work through it," Cena said. "So, I'm very happy to say that it's a situation that we're working through. We haven't yet jumped ship."

Nikki Bella tweeted out a statement shortly after the news broke:

We love you all ?? N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

Cena posted this earlier today on his Instagram where he only posts photos without an explanation.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Apr 15, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

The former couple teamed up in February at a WWE live event at MSG where they defeated Elias and Bayley. As seen in the video at the top, Cena and Nikki shared a moment during the WrestleMania 35 Press Conference last month.

@GlennRubenstein contributed to this article.