ROH Masters Of The Craft Results (4/15): First Blood Match, Women Of Honor, Dalton Castle In Action

ROH Masters of the Craft took place earlier tonight from Columbus, Ohio. In the main event Marty Scurll pinned ROH World Champion Dalton Castle in a Defy or Deny Match. Since Scurll picked up the win over the champion, he'll get a future title shot.

Below are the full results:

* Silas Young (c) defeated Cheeseburger (ROH World TV Championship) - Post-match, Bully Ray attacked Cheeseburger, Flip Gordon attempted to make the save, but Bully Ray fought both wrestlers off.

* Sumie Sakai, Tenille Dashwood, and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Madison Rayne, Brandi Rhodes, and Jenny Rose. Post-match, Purrazzo on the mic, talks about not winning the Women of Honor tournament, but neither did Kelly Klein. Klein comes out and the two talk some trash, Purrazzo calls Klein a "b----." The two will meet on April 27 at Bound by Honor.

* Flip Gordon, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page defeated SoCal Uncensored and Shane Taylor

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Besties In The World (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jay Lethal defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Matt Taven defeated Cody (First Blood Match)

* Marty Scurll defeated Dalton Castle, Beer City Bruiser, and Punishment Martinez (Defy or Deny Match). Scurll pinned Castle and received a future ROH World Championship opportunity.

ROH's next shows are Bound by Honor on April 27 (West Palm Beach, Florida) and April 28 (Lakeland, Florida), full cards can be seen here.