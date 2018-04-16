John Cena's First Comments After Breaking Up With Nikki Bella

Last night the news broke on Us Weekly that John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up after dating since 2012. The couple sent Us Weekly a statement:

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

This morning, John Cena took to Twitter and Instagram to give his response to the news.

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018

Last night, Nikki Bella tweeted out a message shortly after their statement:

We love you all ?? N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

Cena proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 32 after the duo won a mixed tag match against The Miz and Maryse. Back in February, Cena made an appearance on TODAY to talk about the highs and lows of his relationship with Nikki. As part of the trailer for Total Bellas Season Two, the couple wondered if they were going to even have a wedding.

"I think in relationships you have highs and lows and that was an extreme low," Cena admitted. "You either have two choices: you either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. And we're gonna move forward and try to work through it."

The former couple teamed up in February at a WWE live event at MSG where they defeated Elias and Bayley. They also shared a moment during the WrestleMania 35 Press Conference, last month.