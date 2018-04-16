Kenny Omega Comments On Who Is The Bullet Club Leader, Chris Jericho's Cruise, Jay White (Video)

- Above is IWGP US Champion Jay White vs. David Finlay from earlier this year at Road to The New Beginning. White would hit blade runner to finish off Finlay and get the pinfall victory.

- ROH announced Matt Taven would be joining Chris Jericho's Rock 'n Wrestling Rage at Sea (October 27-31). Others wrestlers scheduled to appear on the cruise: Kenny Omega, Cody, Young Bucks, Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll, The Briscoes, Deonna Purrazzo, Brandi Rhodes, Kelly Klein, Mandy Leon, Adam Page, Jay Lethal, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Flip Gordon, Kenny King, Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, Delirious, Cheeseburger, BJ Whitmer, Rhett Titus, and Will Ferrara.

- Two weeks ago, Cody defeated Kenny Omega at ROH Supercard of Honor XII and officially dubbed himself the leader of the Bullet Club afterwards. A fan checked in with Omega to see if Cody was actually the leader of the group and he responded, "of course not."

First official weekend as the leader for this group



...and it was all business!#Burnard ?? pic.twitter.com/KIbBvjKZfE — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 16, 2018

Hey @KennyOmegamanX, so is @CodyRhodes officially the new leader of the Bullet Club? — Dao Duc Linh (@ddlsora) April 16, 2018