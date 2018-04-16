Which WWE Superstar Is Moving The Most Merchandise?

Despite John Cena not working a full-time WWE schedule, the WWE veteran is still far & away the #1 mover of WWE merchandise, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Cena currently has 36 items listed on the WWE Shop website.

WWE Champion AJ Styles and Roman Reigns are going back & forth over the #2 spot in merchandise sales. The New Day are also doing strong numbers these days as are stars like Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

The Lukaku contributed to this article.