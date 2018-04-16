WWE Top 10 Post-Draft And Shakeup Moments, The New Day On WWE Ride Along, WWE Stars Game For Charity

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring events triggered by the WWE Draft or Superstar Shakeup. Some of the moments featured include The Miz and Maryse (dressed as John Cena and Nikki Bella) being moved to RAW, The Rock being the first-ever draft pick, and Edge cashing in Money In The Bank and defeating The Undertaker to win the World title. Cena being drafted to SmackDown, only to be drafted back to RAW topped the list.

- Tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature The New Day in one car and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable in the other. Below is the synopsis:

"The New Day turns Ride Along into their own personal pancake party. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin bond together en route to Dayton."

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel hosted a special charity stream for World Wish Day and Make-A-Wish earlier today with a Wish Kid, Sin Cara and Natalya. Below are a few photos and a video: