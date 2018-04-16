Matt Hardy Hypes Tag Team With Bray Wyatt, More For Tonight's Superstar Shakeup RAW, Vickie Guerrero

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Hartford in this new video.

- Vickie Guerrero turns 50 years old today while former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Paul London turns 38. Also, today would have been the 81st birthday of WWE Legend George "The Animal" Steele.

- As noted, tonight's RAW will feature The Revival vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt with the winners facing The Bar for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Matt tweeted the following on his new team with Wyatt:

On #RAW tonight, Revival, courtesy of The DELETERS of WORLDS.. Your dream of winning the #TagTeamEliminator & PROCURING The Tag Team Titles of the World..



It's OVAH! pic.twitter.com/PikpbjjvwO — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 16, 2018