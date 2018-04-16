John Cena Reportedly Got Cold Feet As Wedding Date With Nikki Bella Drew Closer

A source spoke to People regarding John Cena and Nikki Bella breaking up after dating for six years. The source said the Nikki Bella is "heartbroken" and "devastated," and that Cena started getting cold feet as their wedding date drew closer. They were slated to get married on May 5 in Mexico.

"She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what's important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he's always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always," the insider told People. "He's an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time he said he didn't think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth. But in that case, he never should've proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she's heartbroken."

It was noted that Bella will be fine, although Cena has "just revealed himself as the ultimate heel."

Cena had publicly proposed to Bella in the ring after their WrestleMania 32 victory over The Miz and Maryse. Following news of the break up, Cena and Bella posted the messages below on social media:

We love you all ?? A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018

