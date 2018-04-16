Alicia Fox Update, WWE Star Called On Stage At Flo Rida Concert (Video), Sheamus - Luke Gallows

- Mojo Rawley was at the Flo Rida concert this past Saturday night in Orlando. As seen in the video above, Flo Rida called Mojo up on stage during the show, and Mojo danced for several minutes.

- Alicia Fox is reportedly a few weeks away from being cleared to return to action, according to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fox has been out of action since she broke her tailbone this past January during rehearsals for the women's Royal Rumble match. She was involved in a verbal altercation with Travis Browne, the husband of Ronda Rousey, during WrestleMania weekend.

- Sheamus visited Luke Gallow's pro wrestling school, Good Brothers Dojo in Byron, Georgia, over the weekend, as seen below.

