ElI Drake On His Contract With Impact Expiring Soon, Chris Adonis' Abrupt Departure From The Company

Wrestling Inc. president Raj Giri was recently on a media conference call with Impact Wrestling superstar Eli Drake. The former Impact World Champion discussed his contract status with the company.

Drake was asked if there have been any negotiations regarding his contract, as his deal is expected to expire in May. Drake said there's no update as to whether he will remain with the company and he hasn't signed a new contract yet.

"The only news is that there is no news," Drake said. "There's no ink to any paper at this moment."

Giri asked Drake about his thoughts on the sudden departure of Chris Adonis from Impact Wrestling. In January, Adonis abruptly announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the company after returning last April. It was reported that the move caught Impact off-guard and management was not sure why he made the decision to leave.

Drake and Adonis frequently worked together as allies during the past year. Drake said he also was surprised by Adonis' decision to leave and he hasn't really spoken to him since his departure. Even though he wishes Adonis would've stayed, Drake knows he had to do what's best for him.

"I wasn't too happy about it. Everybody's got their reasons for whatever they're doing. It kind of hit me as a shock, as a surprise. I've only spoken to him here and there, honestly, since then," Drake said. "But for the most part, I wish he would've stayed, I think we had something good. At the same time, I can kind of get where he was coming from."