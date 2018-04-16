WrestlingInc.com

Andre The Giant Documentary Viewership, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Entrance Note, Sheamus - Tozawa

By Marc Middleton | April 16, 2018

- Sheamus trains with Akira Tozawa in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- Last week's premiere of the HBO documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant drew 930,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The replay on Thursday drew 275,000 viewers.

- Triple H tweeted the following today and revealed that Boss Hoss Cycles created the custom bike for Stephanie McMahon that was used in their WrestleMania 34 entrance before the loss to Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:


