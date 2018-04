It looks like Big Cass could be returning to WWE TV on tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW in Hartford, CT as he is currently backstage at the XL Center, according to PWInsider.

Cass was cleared to return to the ring several weeks back. He has been away since August 2017 after suffering a knee injury.

As noted, Cass could be returning with a name change as WWE recently filed to trademark the "Colin Cassady" name. This is the ring name that Cass used before they shortened it.