Finn Balor On The Balor Club Possibly Being Separated (Video), Jerry Lawler's PWT Store, WWE Stock

- Above and below are backstage videos from tonight's WWE RAW from Hartford, CT, the first night of the Superstar Shakeup. Mike Rome confirms that the entire SmackDown roster is backstage for tonight's big event. Rome also talks to Finn Balor about the roster shakeup. Balor says there's so much uncertainty going into tonight but he's hoping to get his rematch from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he stays on RAW. Balor also comments on potential blue brand matches with Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles. Balor says the big question is what happens with The Balor Club, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor says they have been separated before and will be separated again, and if it happens tonight it will be sad but they will get over it.

- WWE stock was up 2.04% today, closing at $39.48 per share. Today's high was $39.56 and the low was $38.44.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has launched a new Pro Wrestling Tees store. You can see some of the designs below: