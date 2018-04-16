CM Punk's Next UFC Opponent On If He Was Chosen So That Punk Could Get A Win

As seen above, MMA fighter Mike Jackson recently spoke with TMZ Sports about facing CM Punk now that their fight has been confirmed for UFC 225 on June 9th in Chicago.

Jackson says he's going into the fight looking to end Punk's MMA career.

"I'm not going in here to hurt him," Jackson said. "I'm just going in here to beat him up a little bit and show him that this is not for him."

Punk and Jackson are both going into the fight with MMA records of 0 wins and 1 loss but Jackson doesn't think UFC booked the fight because they think Punk will beat him.

"No, I think I was picked just because of who I am and the storyline and the ability to sell a fight," Jackson answered. "I don't think they have anything invested in his winning or losing to be honest with you. It was just a fight that made sense. If you bring in someone else... it's going to get buzz but it's not going to get like this type of buzz and it's getting this type of buzz because it's me. I was the guy from jump but you have to have a dope storyline and this is a storyline that even Vince McMahon couldn't write."

Punk has not fought since his MMA debut on September 10th, 2016 - a quick first round loss to Mickey Gall. Jackson's debut came on February 6th, 2016 at UFC Fight Night 82. He also lost to Gall by submission at 45 seconds in the first round.