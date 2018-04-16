WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

- We're live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. He welcomes us to the first night of the Superstar Shakeup and promises big surprises for tonight. He goes to get started but he's interrupted by Sunil Singh, who introduces the newest member of the RAW roster - WWE United States Champion Jinder Mahal.

Jinder hits the ring as fans boo. He congratulates Angle on signing The Modern Day Maharaja to RAW and securing it as the A Show. Jinder wants to know why he was brought to RAW in a SUV when he only travels in a limousine with motorcade. Angle officially welcomes Jinder and says they never agreed on a limo. Jinder rants about how he's better than everyone else but Angle isn't so sure. Fans chant "you suck" as Jinder demands the same treatment as Angle's other champion, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The back & forth leads to Angle booking Jinder in a title match right now. The music hits and out comes Jeff Hardy to a big pop.

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal

Jeff Hardy makes his way into the ring and we get the bell. Jinder goes right to work on Hardy. Jinder works Hardy over as fans chant for Hardy. Jeff turns it around in the corners.

Jinder turns it back around but Jeff ends up sending him to the floor and kicking him back. Jeff leaps from the apron and takes Jinder down on the floor again. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder has Jeff grounded in the middle of the ring. Hardy breaks free but Jinder drops him over the top rope. Jinder with knee drops now. Jinder stands tall and poses as fans boo.

Jinder stalks Hardy and charges with a big right hand. Fans boo as Jinder shows off some more. The "you suck" chants start back up. Hardy fights in from the apron and goes to the top but Jinder crotches him from behind. Jinder climbs up but Jeff knocks him to the mat. Jeff with a Whisper In the Wind. Fans rally for Hardy now. Singh gets on the apron but Jeff kicks him off. Jinder comes from behind but Jeff fights him off. Jeff with an inverted atomic drop and the double leg drop. Jeff with a basement dropkick for a close 2 count. Jinder blocks a Twist of Fate and delivers a big knee to the face for a close 2 count.

Fans chant for Hardy. Jeff blocks The Khallas and rolls Jinder up for a 2 count. Jinder immediately nails a big superkick for a close 2 count. Jinder drop Hardy over his knees but it almost backfires with a pin attempt. Jeff hits a Twist of Fate as fans pop. Jeff goes to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Jeff Hardy

- After the match, Jeff celebrates as we go to replays. We come back to Hardy celebrating with the title on the stage as his music hits.

- Still to come, The Miz will host MizTV and reveal a roster move that will change the face of RAW. Also, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Hardy and Mahal. Renee Young approaches Jinder and Singh backstage and he's not happy. Jinder accuses Hardy and Kurt Angle of running a conspiracy by bringing him to RAW. Jinder reveals that he's getting his rematch on April 27th in Saudi Arabia at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Jinder keeps speaking but we can't hear him because of No Way Jose's music. Jose starts dancing through the back with his conga line. He stops at Jinder and Renee, taunting Jinder with positivity. Jinder fumes as Jose dances away with Renee.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

We go to the ring and out first comes Bayley as JoJo does the introductions. Sasha Banks is out next.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring. Sasha strikes first and they go at it. Bayley slips on the ropes and Banks takes advantage. They go back and forth now. They end up on the outside and Bayley sends Banks down with a hurricanrana as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks has Bayley grounded in the middle of the ring. Bayley looks to turn it around but Banks drops her. Bayley sends Banks to the apron and gets her hung on the second rope. Bayley with a shoulder to the gut in the corner. Bayley with a modified neckbreaker out of the corner for a 2 count.

Banks turns it back around and sends Bayley out to the floor, into the barrier. The referee counts. Bayley returns to the apron but Banks meets her with a high knee. Banks jumps over the top and plants the knees on the apron, sending Bayley to the floor. Banks brings it back in and goes to the top for more knees and a 2 count. Banks talks trash and mushes Bayley around now. Bayley comes back swinging and they trade big slaps, then punches in the middle of the ring as fans pop.

Banks kicks Bayley down in the corner and delivers knees to the faces for a 2 count. Sasha rolls through and applies the Banks Statement. The Riott Squad hits the ring as the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

- After the match, Bayley and Banks are triple teamed by Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. They continue to destroy Banks and Bayley for mostly boos. The Riott Squad stands tall as their music hits. They have now joined RAW.

- Still to come, Roman Reigns will be here. Back to commercial.

The Authors of Pain vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

Back from the break and Heath Slater is out with Rhyno. We get a sidebar video from earlier today where they talk about getting a second chance at The Authors of Pain. Akam and Rezar are out next. Slater and Rhyno immediately attack before the bell and beat down Akam.

Slater starts off with Akam and goes right to work on him. They make tags and keep Akam down but Slater gets dropped and in comes Rezar. Rezar unloads on Slater to turn it around, talking some trash as well. Akam tags back in for a big double team on Slater for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Rhyno tags in and unloads as fans chant for ECW.

Rhyno knocks Akam off the apron and goes back to work on Rezar, hitting a big powerslam for a 2 count. The Authors send Slater hard out to the floor before dropping Rhyno again. They double team Rhyno with The Last Chapter and cover for the pin.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

- After the match, Akam and Rezar stand tall as we go to replays and their music hits. Slater and Rhyno are still down as The Authors stand tall on the stage.

- Still to come, a big brand change will be revealed on MizTV. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and it's time for another must-see edition of MizTV. The Miz is in the ring with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. He welcomes us to the show.

Miz says The Riott Squad and Jinder Mahal have already shaken things up but his guests represent a seismic change for RAW. He calls for fans to get up out of their seats and welcome the newest RAW roster members - Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens' music hits and out they come together.

Owens and Sami hit the ring and celebrate with The Miz & The Miztourage, jumping around together. Miz says standing before us is the finest group of talent we've seen, bigger than the nWo. Miz goes on and says they are The Avengers of WWE. Together, they are changing the landscape of WWE and sculpting RAW into their place. They are putting the entire RAW locker room on notice. Miz goes on ranting and the music interrupts as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle makes his way out.

Angle says Miz doesn't have any power here but Angle does. He says Owens and Sami had their chance to win a contract last week but they failed. Owens says an e-mail was sent a few minutes ago and plans have changed. Sami says he will save Angle the trouble of pulling his phone out because he's printed the e-mail out. Sami reads a message from RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, saying she has to re-examine Angle's handling of the situation with Sami and Owens. Stephanie doesn't want RAW to miss out on two top talents such as Owens and Sami, so she has awarded them contracts. They taunt Angle and he's just surprised Stephanie had the time to write an e-mail because he figured she'd be doing around-the-clock physical therapy after Ronda Rousey ripped her arm out. Angle congratulates Sami and Owens, and welcomed them. He tells them to say goodbye to The Miz because he got a message from SmackDown General Manager Paige and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, and they said former GM Daniel Bryan was adamant about getting The Miz on SmackDown where he is.

The Miz rants at Angle and says he and The Miztourage says they will do what they did on RAW, make SmackDown the most must-see... Angle interrupts and says The Miztourage is staying on RAW but Miz is going. Angle reveals a going away present for Miz tonight. It will be a ten-man main event with Miz, Sami, Owens, Axel and Dallas vs. Finn Balor, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and a new Superstar making his RAW debut. Angle's music hits as the others look on from the ring.

- Still to come, Roman Reigns is here.

- The graphics flash as Bray Wyatt appears backstage. Matt Hardy is with him. They're here. Back to commercial.

The Revival vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Back from the break and The Revival is already in the ring. Sheamus and Cesaro are on commentary. Matt Hardy is out next with his partner Bray Wyatt joining him. The winners of this match will face The Bar for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles on April 27th in Saudi Arabia at Greatest Royal Rumble.

Hardy starts off with Scott Dawson and they go right to the corner. Dash Wilder tags in for a bit of double teaming. Hardy turns it around on Dash and slams his head into the turnbuckles for the "delete!" chants. More back and forth now. Wyatt tries to get involved as The Revival keeps Hardy down near their corner. Dawson with a 2 count on Matt. Wyatt ends up coming in for the finish as he and Hardy get the win.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

- After the match, Wyatt and Hardy stand tall as Matt's music hits. The Bar stands up on the stage and raises their firsts at Hardy and Wyatt. Their match is official for Saudi Arabia.

- Back from Backlash hype and the announcers plug the Superstar Shakeup. We will look at Ronda Rousey after the commercial break.

- Back from the break and The Bar is backstage. They walk up on Breezango, who take shots at what they're wearing. Tyler Breeze and Fandango have now joined the RAW roster.

- The announcers look at some of the new additions to the RAW roster.

- We get a brief look at Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon. Ronda is backstage with Kurt Angle now, talking about their WrestleMania 34 win. Angle says Stephanie won't go away quietly and there's no telling what he has planned for the Shakeup. There's a knock on the door and in comes Natalya. She and Rousey hug and tell Angle that they trained together. Angle praises Natalya and says she campaigned hard to come to RAW. Natalya is excited to prove she's the best there was, is and ever will be. Or maybe the second best now that Rousey is here. Natalya thanks them both and leaves all smiles.

Mickie James vs. Ember Moon

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax for commentary. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out first comes Ember Moon. Mickie James is out next. Alexa Bliss was supposed to join Jax on commentary but she no-shows.

The bell rings and they go at it. Back and forth to start the match. Mickie takes Ember down for a 2 count. Mickie keeps Moon grounded now. We cut backstage to a sidebar video interview with Bliss. Bliss says she had no interest in joining that bully Jax on commentary. Bliss plays the victim and mentions her rematch at Backlash.

Ember looks to turn it around but Mickie drops her again and keeps her grounded. Mickie hits Moon with a dropkick and covers for another 2 count, and another. Moon finally mounts offense after a kick and a kip up. Moon keeps control and goes to the top. Moon nails The Eclipse and covers for the pin.

Winner: Ember Moon

- After the match, Moon stands tall as her music hits and we go to replays. Moon stands tall as Mickie recovers on the floor.

- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are backstage talking about tonight's main event. Sami says they need to focus on taking Braun Strowman out. Owens wonders about the mystery man. The Miz chimes in and asks about working for Shane McMahon and how he will treat Miz. Sami asks Miz to focus on tonight's match and not his blue brand return. Owens and Sami also want Miz to do something about The Miztourage, who are off to the side doing nothing. Miz wants his transition to be must see.

- Still to come, who is the newest member of RAW? Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Apollo is in the ring with Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke. The newest member of the RAW roster comes out - Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler confronts Titus Worldwide but it's just to distract them and allow Drew McIntyre to attack from behind. Drew has also joined RAW, coming from WWE NXT.

Ziggler and McIntyre end up hitting a Zig Zag and a Claymore at the same time on Apollo. Ziggler and McIntyre stand tall as Ziggler's music hits.

- Still to come, Roman Reigns. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes Roman Reigns to the ring.

The boos pick up as Reigns takes the mic. Reigns says once again he's here but WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar isn't. Reigns talks about winning the title in the Steel Cage match on April 27th and says he will return to RAW as our full-time champion. Reigns goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe.

Joe takes the mic on the stage and says one thing Reigns doesn't brag about is getting the job done because he doesn't get it done and never will. Joe goes on and says Reigns won't learn until someone puts him down for good. Joe says once Lesnar is done massacring Reigns in the cage, he will be waiting at Backlash to put The Big Dog to sleep once and for all. Joe shows us a video package of recent matches where he and Lesnar have beat up on Reigns. This leads to Joe looking like he's headed to the ring for a fight. He stops and turns around, walking back up the ramp to some boos. Joe stops and turns back around for a fight.

Joe marches to the ring but stops and talks some trash. Joe says he will see Reigns at Backlash on his time. Joe walks back up the ramp and heads to the back as fans boo. Reigns' music hits.

Mandy Rose vs. Natalya

Back from the break and out comes Absolution's Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. They are without a leader now that Paige is the new SmackDown General Manager. Natalya is out next.

They start and Mandy delivers a stiff slap. Natalya fights back and they go at it. Rose ends up on the floor but Natalya brings her back in. Rose goes back to the floor and draws Natalya out. Rose drops Natalya on the floor due to a Sonya Deville distraction. Rose brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Rose stomps away in the corner now.

Rose with more offense, including a suplex. Rose with a 2 count. Rose ties Natalya up in an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring now. Natalya fights back and yells at Rose, warning her. Natalya goes to work on Rose and quickly applies the Sharpshooter for the win.

Winner: Natalya

- After the match, Natalya stands tall until Deville attacks from behind. Rose and Deville double team Natalya until the music hits and out comes Ronda Rousey to a pop. Rousey hits the ring as Absolution retreats to the floor. Deville enters the ring and taunts Rousey. Rousey with strikes and a clothesline to take Deville down. Rousey checks on Natalya as Rose and Deville talk trash from the stage. Rousey's music hits as she leaves with Natalya and we get a reply.

- Cole leads us to a video package for the newest RAW roster member - Baron Corbin.

Breezango vs. The Bar

We go to the ring and out comes Tyler Breeze and Fandango. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Bar have made their entrance. Cesaro starts off with Fandango. We get some comedy with The Bar's jackets, inspired by 2018 WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz, come into play. Cesaro tries to roll Fandango up but he can't and in comes Breeze. Cesaro ends up flooring Breeze with a huge uppercut.

Sheamus tags in and beats Breeze down in the corner. Sheamus distracts the referee while Cesaro decks Breeze with cheap shots. Fans chant "you look stupid" at Sheamus now. Sheamus keeps control and tags in Cesaro for some double teaming on Breeze. Cesaro keeps Breeze grounded now. Sheamus comes back in for more double teaming as they keep dominating Breeze.

Fandango reaches for a tag but he gets knocked off the apron by Sheamus. The Bar double teams Breeze out of the corner but somehow he kicks out and they can't believe it. Fandango pulls Sheamus off the apron as he's going for the tag. Breeze takes advantage and rolls Cesaro up for the big upset.

Winners: Breezango

- After the match, Breeze and Fandango celebrate while The Bar looks on shocked. We go to replays. Breezango continues the celebration.

- Renee Young is backstage with Elias. She asks him why he's decided on not performing tonight. He calls her Rachel and says he only plays big shows that matter now, and Hartford definitely does not matter. Elias brings up Bobby Lashley next, and says Lashley doesn't deserve to be in the same ring as him. Elias says Lashley should sit in the crowd and worship him like everyone else. Elias says if Lashley interrupts him one more time he will find out what everyone else knows, that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. We hear fans go along with him in the arena. Elias mentions how he won't perform for the crowd tonight but he will give Renee the private concert that she wants. He eggs it on and she says we don't have time for a performance. Elias plays but she interrupts him and sends it back to the announcers. Elias walks off playing the guitar.

- Still to come, our big 10-man main event. Back to commercial.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas vs. Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Miz is out next with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Braun Strowman is out first for his team. Finn Balor is out next, followed by Bobby Lashley. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is out next. Out last is the newest member of the RAW roster - Bobby Roode.

We get the bell as the two teams talk trash and try to figure out who will start. Rollins starts off with Owens. Owens strikes first and beats Rollins down. Rollins catches Owens running into the corner and sends him face-first into the turnbuckle. Owens gets sent out to the floor. Rollins leaps over the top and takes Owens down on the floor. Both teams face off with the babyfaces in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins drops Axel. Roode tags in and works Axel over for a 2 count. Balor ends up coming in but getting beat down in the corner by Owens and Sami. Dallas also beats Balor down. Miz comes in as things settle down and keeps Balor grounded. Miz also taunts Strowman. Balor fights up and out but Miz hits the neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Sami comes back in to beat Balor around the ring. Lashley tags in and runs right over Sami, then tosses him overhead. Lashley with more big offense in the corner. Lashley scoops Sami but puts him down as others approach on the apron. Sami rocks Lashley but it backfires. Lashley lifts Sami for the big vertical suplex and holds him in the air as fans pop. Miz runs in but Lashley presses him and tosses him over the top onto Owens and Axel. Lashley stands tall and gets a pop as we go to commercial.