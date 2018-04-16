Daniel Bryan Wants To Stay On Tuesdays, AJ Styles On Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe On Brock Lesnar (Video)

As noted, the full SmackDown roster is backstage for tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW from Hartford, CT. Above and below are videos of Mike Rome talking to various Superstars backstage. Daniel Bryan begs to stay on the blue brand in the video above, noting that it's silly to be competing for the WWE Universal Title. Bryan says he wants to be the world champion and wants to stay on SmackDown so it can be the best show in the universe.

WWE Champion AJ Styles says anything can happen tonight but if he comes to RAW, it will turn into The House of AJ Styles. AJ also comments on a potential match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and says it's a dream match of sorts, and he hopes he still has the WWE Title when Rollins finally earns his shot.

Samoa Joe says if he's sent away from RAW it will be for one reason - to protect WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Joe says if he ends up on SmackDown, then Styles, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and the others will get beat down.

Rome also talks to new SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, who says she's no stranger to making history and is up for adding the RAW Women's Title to her other shoulder.