** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | April 16, 2018
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Hartford, CT to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Karl Anderson defeated Curt Hawkins

* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeated TJP and Ariya Daivari

