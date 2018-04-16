Big Title Change On Tonight's WWE RAW After SmackDown Superstar Switches Brands (Photos, Videos)

Tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW kicked off with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealing the first roster change - Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh came from SmackDown to the red brand.
Jinder brought the WWE United States Title to RAW with him but he was immediately booked in a match against Jeff Hardy and dropped the title.
This is Jeff's first run with the WWE United States Title. Jinder just won the title back at WrestleMania 34, winning a Fatal 4 Way over Rusev, Bobby Roode and former champion Randy Orton.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
Well, look who it is... Sunil @SinghBrosWWE?!#RAW pic.twitter.com/leCyuxfVYb— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 17, 2018
The #ModernDayMaharaja and #USChampion @JinderMahal has ARRIVED on Monday nights! #RAW #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/GaEPSG6wY4— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 17, 2018
The pride of ???? AND champion of the ???? @JinderMahal wants the same perks as #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar on #RAW... #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/grsWaWsAK0— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 17, 2018
Things are about to get EXTREME!@JEFFHARDYBRAND is on the verge of challenging @JinderMahal for the #USTitle RIGHT NOW LIVE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/7WDgshjI7p— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2018
The #CharismaticEnigma @JEFFHARDYBRAND came READY for the SHAKEUP! #RAW #USTitle pic.twitter.com/3sf8VejmfD— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 17, 2018
The #USTitle AND @JinderMahal are on #RAW, and @JEFFHARDYBRAND wants a piece of BOTH... RIGHT NOW! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/teO7APLUKp— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2018
#GrandSlamHardy!@JEFFHARDYBRAND delivers a #SwantonBomb to @JinderMahal to capture his first #USTitle on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/Qk4QNyK035— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2018
Talk about a SHAKE UP!!!— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2018
Congratulations to your NEW #USChampion, @JEFFHARDYBRAND!!!!!! #AndNew #RAW #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/TNALFWkyDd