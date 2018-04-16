New Title Matches Set For WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble

Two new matches are now official for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event, which will air live on the WWE Network - Jinder Mahal's rematch against new WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy plus The Bar vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles.
The Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
TBA vs. Cedric Alexander
WWE Title Match
TBA vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt, Kane, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Rusev (likely replaced by Chris Jericho), TBA
Casket Match
The Undertaker vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Triple H