Several Top WWE Superstars Go From SmackDown To RAW, One Big SmackDown Addition (Photos, Videos)

As noted, Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh also came from SmackDown to RAW in tonight's opening segment. Jinder lost the WWE United States Title to Jeff Hardy in the opening segment.
We can now confirm 8 more significant changes from SmackDown to RAW - Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Natalya. As seen below, Zack Ryder indicated on Twitter that he has returned to RAW but as of this writing his change has not been confirmed on TV.
While most RAW to SmackDown changes will be revealed on tomorrow's SmackDown, it was announced on tonight's RAW that The Miz is going to the blue brand. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas will be staying on the red brand.
