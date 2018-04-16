Injured WWE NXT Superstar Joins Dolph Ziggler On RAW Roster (Photos, Videos)

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are the latest Superstars to join the RAW roster in tonight's WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW. Ziggler comes from SmackDown while Drew comes from WWE NXT, making his return from injury.
As noted, tonight's Shakeup also saw the following Superstars go from the blue brand to the red brand - Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh), Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Natalya. The Miz went from RAW to SmackDown while the rest of the SmackDown additions will be revealed on Tuesday's show.
