Brock Lesnar's WWE RAW Return Set, Bruce Prichard WWE Podcast Preview, Karl Anderson On Main Event

- Above is the preview for Bruce Prichard's new "Something Else to Wrestle With" podcast, which premieres on the WWE Network this Wednesday via on-demand.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Hartford, CT to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Karl Anderson vs. Curt Hawkins

* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. TJP and Ariya Daivari

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will make his return to TV on next Monday's RAW in St. Louis, as confirmed in the graphic below. This will be just 5 days before The Beast defends his title against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble Event in Saudi Arabia.