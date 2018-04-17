Daniel Bryan On The Miz Going To SmackDown, Mike Kanellis Is Ready To Rage On RAW, Fans On Shakeups

- Above is backstage video of new RAW Superstar Mike Kanellis after getting sent to the red brand on last night's Superstar Shakeup episode. Kanellis talks about how his past month has been huge - his wife Maria Kanellis gave birth to their first child, he attended his WrestleMania 34 and he got to meet 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock. Kanellis says he started on SmackDown, the land of opportunities, but he searched & searched for that opportunity and realized that they aren't just handed to you. Kanellis admits he got comfortable and complacent but now he's on RAW for his new beginning. Kanellis says he will take what he learned on the blue brand and bring it to the red brand. Kanellis promises to not become complacent and comfortable. He says he will focus on the process instead of the outcome and he will rage, rage, rage. Kanellis says he owes that to himself and his wife & daughter watching at home. Mike says he will rage until Monday Night RAW becomes Monday Night Mike.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which new RAW arrival will shake things up the most. As of this writing, 34% voted for Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre while 23% voted for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, 20% voted for Bobby Roode, 6% for Jinder Mahal, 5% for The Riott Squad, 5% for Baron Corbin, 2% for Mike Kanellis, 1% for Breezango, 1% for Natalya and 1% for Chad Gable. No votes have been made for The Ascension, Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley.

See Also Johnny Gargano Talks People Being Concerned About His Character On The WWE Main Roster, Daniel Bryan

- Daniel Bryan is looking forward to getting his hands on The Miz now that The A Lister has been sent back to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup. Bryan tweeted the following on Miz being sent to the blue brand: