UFC Champion On Potential Brock Lesnar Fight And What Lesnar Said At UFC 200, UFC On FOX 29 Salaries

- Before we close the book on UFC on FOX 29 from this past weekend, relive some of the finer moments through the use of the fight-motion cameras by FOX Sports. See the action slowed down and delivered up-close and personal from the seat of your home.

The card featured Dustin Poirier defeating Justin Gaethje in the main event in a lightweight contest, along with Alex Oliveira besting Carlos Condit in the co-main event.

- Daniel Cormier would have no issue taking on former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar if the cards align. During a recent press conference, UFC President Dana White made mention of Lesnar returning and potentially challenging the winner of Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic for the title.

"That thing never happens unless I get past Stipe, but just hearing out loud was like, oh my goodness," Cormier said in an interview with MMA Fighting. "Hey, I know that when I fight Jon Jones, I make a lot of money. I know that if I was to ever fight a Brock Lesnar, I'm going to make even more money than I've ever made in entire life. And ultimately, championships and money is why we do this. I don't care for all the other stuff. I want to get paid. I'm almost 40, the door's about to close on me, so why not ride out into the sunset with a massive payday? Truckloads of money. Back up Brinks truck to Gilroy, California if you fight Brock Lesnar, I'm telling you. He told me last time, right? When that thing broke that he was fighting at UFC 200, I said, 'Big Brock, is it Christmas morning in the Cormier household?' He goes, 'Merry Christmas, DC. You're welcome.' That's what he told me. He knows that the money's coming. When he's on your card or if you're fighting against him, he knows that you're getting paid."

Several things still need to happen in order for the 39-year-old reigning UFC light heavyweight champion to secure such a fight. Cormier and Miocic meet this July for the heavyweight belt, and as of now, Lesnar is still unavailable in terms of competing inside the Octagon.

- Dustin Poirier potentially earned himself a future UFC lightweight title fight after besting Justin Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29 this past weekend. For his efforts, Poirier earned $170,000, along with a "Fight of the Night" bonus with Gaethje.

Check out complete fighter salaries below:

* Dustin Poirier ($85,000 + $85,000 = $170,000) def. Justin Gaethje ($110,000)

* Alex Oliveira ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Carlos Condit ($115,000)

* Israel Adesanya ($53,000 + $53,000 = $106,000) def. Marvin Vettori ($20,000)

* Michelle Waterson ($40,000 + $40,000 = $80,000) def. Cortney Casey ($33,000)

* Antonio Carlos Junior ($40,000 + $40,000 = $80,000) def. Tim Boetsch ($72,000)

* Muslim Salikhov ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Ricky Rainey ($14,000)

* John Moraga ($37,000 + $37,000 = $74,000) def. Wilson Reis ($31,000)

* Brad Tavares ($40,000 + $40,000 = $80,000) def. Krzysztof Jotko ($36,000)

* Gilbert Burns ($28,000 + $28,000 = $56,000) def. Dan Moret $12,000

* Lauren Mueller ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Shana Dobson $12,000

* Yushin Okami ($35,000 + $35,000 = $70,000) def. Dhiego Lima $15,000

* Adam Wieczorek ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Arjan Bhullar $12,000

* Alejandro Perez ($25,000 + $25,000 = $50,000) def. Matthew Lopez $33,000

* Luke Sanders ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Patrick Williams $12,000