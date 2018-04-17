Last week, Lucha Underground stars Angelico and Jack Evans both announced on Twitter that they would be parting ways with the company. Angelico began his run in 2014 with the company and commented, "Now it is time to take another leap of faith." Evans also said he was finished with Lucha Underground after being with them since 2015.

I would like to announce that I have decided to part ways with Lucha Underground. I would also like to say thank you to everyone at the company for the pleasure of the last three seasons.

Now it is time to take another leap of faith. pic.twitter.com/7Lp1iBRgJU — Angelico (@AngelicoAAA) April 11, 2018

proper spelling this time! I have also parted ways with lucha underground https://t.co/Err8ahP00c — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) April 11, 2018

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Evans and Angelico received their official releases. In regards to Angelico, WWE has had interest in him since after season one completed.

As for Evans, he said the reason he quit was mainly due to the contract, but also brought up an argument with Ivelisse.

Season four of Lucha Underground will begin on June 13 at 8pm ET on the El Rey Network. Season three finished up back on October 18, 2017.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

