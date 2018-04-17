Last week, Lucha Underground stars Angelico and Jack Evans both announced on Twitter that they would be parting ways with the company. Angelico began his run in 2014 with the company and commented, "Now it is time to take another leap of faith." Evans also said he was finished with Lucha Underground after being with them since 2015.



According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Evans and Angelico received their official releases. In regards to Angelico, WWE has had interest in him since after season one completed.

As for Evans, he said the reason he quit was mainly due to the contract, but also brought up an argument with Ivelisse.

Season four of Lucha Underground will begin on June 13 at 8pm ET on the El Rey Network. Season three finished up back on October 18, 2017.


Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

