Nikki Bella Reportedly Is The One Who Called Off The Wedding With John Cena

Initially, People ran an article that John Cena called off the wedding due to getting cold feet, but another source told People it was Nikki who decided to pull the plug.

"John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her," the source said. "[Nikki] doesn't need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She's a phenomenal, tremendous woman."

Thanks to Total Divas and Total Bellas it's well documented Cena wasn't crazy about marriage, or having kids, which was another sticking point that ultimately Nikki wasn't going to go along with.

"When [Cena] proposed, he convinced [Bella] that he was a changed man. And if he can change his mind about never wanting to get married, why wouldn't he change his mind about not wanting kids? They have had an on and off relationship for years," the source said. "It's no secret that they didn't see eye to eye on a lot of things, but, when you're in love, you turn a blind eye. And that's what Nikki did. When Nikki changed her stance about wanting kids, everyone knew that wasn't her. You can't take motherhood away from a woman."

The couple was together since 2012 and sent out a statement on Sunday to Us Weekly about separating.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Both Nikki Bella and John Cena made comments on social media, as well.

We love you all ?? N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018