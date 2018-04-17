MLW Fusion Premieres Friday (Video), Vader Posts Photo Of Nasty Scar Following Surgery, Jack Swagger

- Major League Wrestling (MLW) debuts on beIN SPORTS this Friday with their weekly series, FUSION, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You can check out a promo for the premiere in the video above.

- Speaking of MLW, the organization has reached a multi-fight deal with Jake Hager, f.k.a. Jack Swagger in WWE. Hager make his MLW debut on May 3rd in Orlando at MLW: Intimidation Games hosted by Gilt Nightclub in Orlando. Also on the card, newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Shane "Swerve" Strickland will face #1 contender Pentagon Jr. Tickets are on sale now at MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling's May 3rd FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

- Vader shared the photo below of the scar on his chest after undergoing open heart surgery in Dallas, Texas last month. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion announced that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure due to his football and wrestling careers in November of 2016.