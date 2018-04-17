News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown And 205 Live - Superstar Shakeup Continues, The Miz, Carmella, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island as the 2018 Superstar Shakeup wraps.

SmackDown will feature the return of The Miz as a roster member. The RAW roster will be backstage for the more Superstar Shakeup roster changes. No matches have been announced. Tonight's 205 Live will feature Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a Tornado Tag Team match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* The Superstar Shake-up continues

* Will Shinsuke Nakamura continue to antagonize AJ Styles?

* Princess Mella's reign begins

* Are The Usos ready for a bludgeoning?

* The Miz returns to Team Blue

