WWE Star Has Name Changed Again?, Finn Balor Reacts To 'Bullet Club For Everyone' Line, WWE Shop

- It looks like Apollo Crews might have a last name again. WWE dropped his last name in February after a 19 year-old named Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers with an AR-15 rifle in Parkland, Florida. WWE changed Crews' profile on WWE.com to simply "Apollo", and his social media accounts were updated to reflect the change. However, his profile on WWE.com now once again reads "Apollo Crews."

- As seen on RAW last night, announcer Corey Graves mistakenly said "Bullet Club for everyone" instead of "Balor Club for everyone" when Finn Balor came out. Balor responded to the flub, as seen below:

For EVERYONE @WWEGraves — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 17, 2018

@KOllomani contributed to this article.