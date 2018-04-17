WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Has Name Changed Again?, Finn Balor Reacts To 'Bullet Club For Everyone' Line, WWE Shop

By Raj Giri | April 17, 2018

- It looks like Apollo Crews might have a last name again. WWE dropped his last name in February after a 19 year-old named Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers with an AR-15 rifle in Parkland, Florida. WWE changed Crews' profile on WWE.com to simply "Apollo", and his social media accounts were updated to reflect the change. However, his profile on WWE.com now once again reads "Apollo Crews."

- Through the end of the day, you can save up to 50% off t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

Sean Waltman On Finn Balor Dating Cathy Kelley, Vince McMahon Bringing Back XFL, The Undertaker
See Also
Sean Waltman On Finn Balor Dating Cathy Kelley, Vince McMahon Bringing Back XFL, The Undertaker

- As seen on RAW last night, announcer Corey Graves mistakenly said "Bullet Club for everyone" instead of "Balor Club for everyone" when Finn Balor came out. Balor responded to the flub, as seen below:



@KOllomani contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Up to 50% Off Tees

Most Popular

Back To Top