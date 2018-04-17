Current Greatest Royal Rumble Event Odds: Who Is Favored To Win Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Match?

Popular British sports book Skybet has odds for some of the matches for next Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event, although they have suspended betting for the 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble, the Universal Championship match and the Intercontinental Championship bout. The reason for the suspended betting is unknown at this time, but all bets already taken will be honored. The sports book, however, has added lines for two other matches on this event. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:

In the casket match, Undertaker is the current favorite at -700, a convincing projection. His opponent, Rusev, is a +400 underdog. Another added match doesn't odds nearly as long with John Cena only being a -225 favorite against Triple H who is a +163 underdog. Expect odds for newly announced matches to be added soon.

Below are the odds for the newly added matches as well as the former odds of the matches that have had the betting suspended. Remember, the minus sign represents the favorite and the underdog is indicated by a plus sign. The corresponding number after the plus or minus tell us just how favored or unfavored a particular competitor is. In the case of the Royal Rumble, all choices are listed as underdogs, but some have more favorable odds than others.

Casket Match

The Undertaker -700 vs Rusev +400

John Cena -225 vs Triple H +163

Betting odds suspended:

Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

Braun Strowman +500

Bobby Lashley +600

Daniel Bryan +700

Rey Mysterio +1000

Elias +1100

Chris Jericho +1400

Baron Corbin +1600

The Great Khali +1600

The Big Show +1800

Kane +2000

The Undertaker +2000

Bray Wyatt +2200

Dolph Ziggler +2200

John Cena +2500

Triple H +2500

Kurt Angle +3300

Mojo Rawley +5000

Apollo +6600

Big E +6600

Chad Gable +6600

Goldust +6600

Kofi Kingston +6600

Shelton Benjamin +6600

Sin Cara +6600

Titus O'Neill +6600

Xavier Woods +6600

Nicholas +10000

Universal Championship – Steel Cage Match

Brock Lesnar (c) +400 vs Roman Reigns -700

Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four Way Ladder Match

Seth Rollins (c) -137 vs The Miz +333 vs Finn Balor +500 vs Samoa Joe +600

