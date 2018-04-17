Current Greatest Royal Rumble Event Odds: Who Is Favored To Win Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Match?

Popular British sports book Skybet has odds for some of the matches for next Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event, although they have suspended betting for the 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble, the Universal Championship match and the Intercontinental Championship bout. The reason for the suspended betting is unknown at this time, but all bets already taken will be honored. The sports book, however, has added lines for two other matches on this event. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:
In the casket match, Undertaker is the current favorite at -700, a convincing projection. His opponent, Rusev, is a +400 underdog. Another added match doesn't odds nearly as long with John Cena only being a -225 favorite against Triple H who is a +163 underdog. Expect odds for newly announced matches to be added soon.
Below are the odds for the newly added matches as well as the former odds of the matches that have had the betting suspended. Remember, the minus sign represents the favorite and the underdog is indicated by a plus sign. The corresponding number after the plus or minus tell us just how favored or unfavored a particular competitor is. In the case of the Royal Rumble, all choices are listed as underdogs, but some have more favorable odds than others.
Casket Match
The Undertaker -700 vs Rusev +400
John Cena -225 vs Triple H +163
Betting odds suspended:
Greatest Royal Rumble 2018
Braun Strowman +500
Bobby Lashley +600
Daniel Bryan +700
Rey Mysterio +1000
Elias +1100
Chris Jericho +1400
Baron Corbin +1600
The Great Khali +1600
The Big Show +1800
Kane +2000
The Undertaker +2000
Bray Wyatt +2200
Dolph Ziggler +2200
John Cena +2500
Triple H +2500
Kurt Angle +3300
Mojo Rawley +5000
Apollo +6600
Big E +6600
Chad Gable +6600
Goldust +6600
Kofi Kingston +6600
Shelton Benjamin +6600
Sin Cara +6600
Titus O'Neill +6600
Xavier Woods +6600
Nicholas +10000
Universal Championship – Steel Cage Match
Brock Lesnar (c) +400 vs Roman Reigns -700
Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four Way Ladder Match
Seth Rollins (c) -137 vs The Miz +333 vs Finn Balor +500 vs Samoa Joe +600
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes The Greatest Royal Rumble on Friday, April 27th in Saudi Arabia.