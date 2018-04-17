Baron Corbin RAW Hype, WWN Thanks WWE For Axxess Spotlight, Mojo Rawley On What He Brings To RAW

- Above is backstage video of new RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley after being sent from SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup last night. Mojo rants about how he received no opportunities on the blue brand and says someone has finally noticed what he can bring to the table. Mojo says he's the best combination of speed, strength and intelligence that WWE has ever seen, and that's why this is Monday Night Rawley from here on out.

- Today's WWN Live e-mail alerts included the following recap of their presence at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans:

History was made when the WWN Championship and EVOLVE Tag Team Championship were defended in a WWE ring. WWE Wrestlemania Axxess featured several EVOLVE matches. Then WWN Champion Keith Lee was the first to make history when he successfully defended against NXT's Kassius Ohno on April 5th. Here's a rundown of the results when EVOLVE invaded WWE Wrestlemania Axxess: >April 5th: Keith Lee defeated Kassius Ohno in a WWN Championship Match; Fabian Aichner defeated Jason Kincaid in the 1st round of the North American Invitational Tournament. WWE.com Picture Gallery >April 7th: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Jack Gallagher & Tony Nese in a #1 contender's match for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles. They were confronted by EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway. Later that day, Dickinson & Jaka defeated Lorcan & Burch to retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles. In addition, WWN ring announcer Timothy Barr did the ring announcing for this match. WWE.com Picture Gallery >April 8th: Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee; new WWN Champion Austin Theory defeated Marcel Barthel to retain the WWN Championship. WWE.com Picture Gallery WWN wants to thank WWE for giving us this stage. What will the future bring now that this history has been made?

- As noted, Baron Corbin was also sent to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup last night but he did not appear live. Below is a promo for his red brand arrival and a post-show tweet: