WWE Files For Interesting New Trademark, WWE Stars Sing Song (Video), The Rock On Rampage Success

- WWE posted this video of various Superstars singing "The Best of Both Worlds" to promote pay-per-views being dual branded from here on out.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Global Localization" term for what looks like it could be an interesting project. Below is the trademark summary to give you a better idea of what they might be doing:

"Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the field of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs in the fields of sports entertainment; business development; entertainment services, namely, development and distribution of talent and content"

- The Rock took to Instagram today and wrote the following on the success of his new "Rampage" movie. The movie opened on April 13th to a strong $35.7 million domestic debut and a $151 million worldwide debut weekend.

You've made RAMPAGE the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD in virtually every territory on the planet.

I'm truly blown away with boundless gratitude for your love and support.

I have one boss - you - all the fans around the world who I serve. And I'll always be "the hardest worker in the room" to make sure I deliver for you and always send you home happy and satisfied.

And thanks for embracing the insanely fun ride that's RAMPAGE.

#AudienceFirst #1MovieInThe[world] #RAMPAGE