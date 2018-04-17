Latest John Cena Tweet Following Nikki Bella Split, Dean Ambrose Removed From RAW Events, Natalya

- WWE has finally removed Dean Ambrose from their event listings for this week's RAW live events in South Africa. Ambrose has been out of action since he suffered a high-grade triceps tendon injury last December. WWE had removed Ambrose from all upcoming live events following the injury, but apparently forgot to remove him from the shows in South Africa until this week.

Ambrose was expected to be out of action for 9 months, and was replaced for his premium autograph sessions at WrestleMania Axxess earlier this month by Sting and Ric Flair.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey started a new storyline with Natalya on Monday's RAW after Rousey saved Natalya from an attack from Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Natalya drew a parallel to their friendship with that of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and her uncle, Bret Hart, as seen below:

?? @rondarousey A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Apr 16, 2018 at 8:44pm PDT

- John Cena posted another message on social media this morning following his breakup with Nikki Bella. He wrote:

Sometimes we must bare the burden of shame and judgement to protect and give to the ones we love. #RiseAboveHate — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 17, 2018

As noted, on Monday he wrote: