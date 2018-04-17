Goldberg Says He Felt Bad For Asuka After Her Streak Ended At WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was interviewed by The New York Post to promote his new series, Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, which premieres tonight on the History Channel. Below are a couple of highlights:

Asuka's streak ending at WrestleMania:

"It's so hard. I felt bad for her. It's a really cool accomplishment. It's unbelievable, but there comes a time when you kind of question its tenure and when is it the right time to break it. Who is the right person to break it? I think it was done properly. I do. I think the pressure has been taken off of her. There was a lot of pressure on me at the end of the streak."

See Also Goldberg On His Feelings On Brock Lesnar, How He Felt After Lesnar WrestleMania Match

If he would wrestle again:

"If I never stepped in the ring again, I'm content, dude. I'm completely at peace. I really am. Would I like to do it again? Who knows. It would have to be the right fit. I'd love to do it again for my son [Gage]. Let's be honest. Everybody knows that. But at the end of the day, you have to be smart about it.

"There's no question it would have to be the right opponent. What I was able to accomplish last year was really special, and I don't want to take anything away from that by any stretch of the imagination, devalue my place in the Hall of Fame and my stature to the fans."

Goldberg also discussed his new show, his bad relationship with Vince McMahon before his return and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.