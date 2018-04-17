Which WWE RAW Stars Won't Be On SmackDown Tonight (Possible Superstar Shakeup Spoilers)?

As noted, several WWE stars are headed to South Africa for their tour this week. WWE will present shows on Wednesday and Thursday in Cape Town, one on Friday in Pretoria and wrap up the tour on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Cesaro, Sheamus, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville all have photos on social media of them heading to Cape Town, so they will definitely not be on SmackDown Live tonight, which is the second night of the Superstar Shakeup. Also advertised for the tour are Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Titus O'Neil, Samoa Joe, Asuka, Bayley and Bray Wyatt. It should be noted that any of those names could still be moved to the blue brand even if they aren't at the show tonight, i.e. Baron Corbin's being moved via a video package on RAW last night.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer once again noted that Velveteen Dream and Sanity have been discussed to move to the main roster.

Some RAW stars not advertised for this week's tour in South Africa include Elias, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, The Revival, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, Rhyno and Heath Slater.

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.