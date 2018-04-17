WrestlingInc.com

The Miz Takes A Shot At Daniel Bryan, WWE 24 Highlight Video Package, Next WWE Ride Along

By Marc Middleton | April 17, 2018

- Above is a video package from the WWE 24 special on the RAW 25th Anniversary show, featuring "Get Loud for Me" by Gizzle.

- The next episode of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman in one car while Dana Brooke, Apollo and Titus O'Neil ride in the other car.

The Miz On Why Fans Might Have Been Cheering Him When He Defeated Roman Reigns At WWE RAW 25
- As noted, Daniel Bryan tweeted about punching The Miz in the face after Miz was sent to SmackDown from RAW in last night's Superstar Shakeup episode. Miz tweeted the following response today and warned Bryan:



