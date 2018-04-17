John Cena Reportedly 'A Mess' Following Nikki Bella Split, Orlando Wants WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey

- US Weekly has another story here about John Cena and Nikki Bella splitting up. The couple confirmed their split to US Weekly last weekend after being together for six years. A source told the publication that while Nikki isn't happy with what happened, "she is not devastated." They added that Cena, however, "is a mess."

"She's in a place where she's just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship," the source said. "John is the love of her life [and] she adores him. They still speak. It's just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself."

- The Orlando Business Journal ran a story last week about the Central Florida Sports Commission recently requesting $1 million in resort taxes to bring WrestleMania back to Orlando. It was noted that while WWE is planning the host cities for the event between 2021 through 2025, they would be looking to get the event in 2023 or 2025, based on the convention center's availability.

- Ronda Rousey revealed the name of the judo throw that she used on Sonya Deville on last night's RAW, stating that it was the Kosoto Gari, as seen below: