WWE Cruiserweight Title Feud To Continue, Dolph Ziggler Hypes TV Appearance, WWE Music Power 10

- Above is a preview for the latest episode of WWE Music Power 10, which premiered on the WWE Network yesterday.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Tornado Tag Team match with Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa vs. Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik. The new feud between Buddy Murphy and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander will also continue as WWE posted the following teaser:

Last Tuesday was supposed to be a celebration of Cedric Alexander's journey and victory on The Grandest Stage of Them All after he finally claimed the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. His friend and vanquished WrestleMania opponent Mustafa Ali was even on hand to congratulate the new champion. However, NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy – who has impressed since entering the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament – seized the opportunity to attack Alexander from behind and make his own championship intentions known.

Appalled by Murphy's actions, WWE 205 Live GM Drake Maverick has revealed that Murphy's actions will be addressed tonight. Has the Australian Superstar spoiled his opportunity, or will Cedric Alexander accept the challenge? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.