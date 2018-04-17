The Miz Sends A Message To The Blue Brand, WWE RAW Social Media Score, More For Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.
- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 2.843 million total interactions this week - 204,000 on Facebook, 2.235 million on Instagram and 404,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 3.729 million interactions - 437,000 Facebook interactions, 2.686 Instagram interactions and 606,000 Twitter interactions.
- The Miz tweeted the following as he prepares to make his return to the blue brand roster on tonight's show, presumably to resume his feud with Daniel Bryan:
Hello Smackdown, my old friend— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 17, 2018
I've come to make you Must See again
I have a vision of me winning
Since I left the fans have been sleeping
Because a vision that was planted in my healthy brain
Still remains
Miz ends the sound of silence #SDLive #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/BCXBrF3tDJ