The Miz Sends A Message To The Blue Brand, WWE RAW Social Media Score, More For Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 2.843 million total interactions this week - 204,000 on Facebook, 2.235 million on Instagram and 404,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 3.729 million interactions - 437,000 Facebook interactions, 2.686 Instagram interactions and 606,000 Twitter interactions.

- The Miz tweeted the following as he prepares to make his return to the blue brand roster on tonight's show, presumably to resume his feud with Daniel Bryan: