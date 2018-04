How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership For The Superstar Shakeup Night One Episode?

Monday's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW, featuring a big 10-man main event, drew 3.622 million viewers. This is down 7.6% from last week's 3.921 million viewers for the big post-WrestleMania 34 episode.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.634 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 4.098 million), the second hour drew 3.754 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 4.069 million) and the final hour drew 3.479 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 3.597 million).

RAW was #4 for the night in viewership this week, behind two airings of the NBA Playoffs and Hannity. RAW was #2 in the 18-49 demographic on cable this week, behind the NBA.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

April 2nd Episode: 3.357 million viewers

April 9th Episode: 3.921 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 16th Episode: 3.622 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 23rd Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

