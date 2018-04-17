Former WWE Champion Pulled From Greatest Royal Rumble, Corey Graves On 'Bullet Club' Flub, Carmella

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella was interviewed by The Rhode Show to promote tonight's SmackDown Live, which you can watch in the video above. During the interview, she noted that her family will be at tonight's show.

"Tonight is my first night coming out as the Women's SmackDown Champion," Carmella said. "My family will be here tonight, so I'm really excited about that, so I really think it's going to be a fun time."

- Kane has been removed from the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match on Friday, April 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While no official reason was given for his removal, his Republican primary race for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee is several days later, on May 1st.

- As noted, Finn Balor responded to Corey Graves mistakenly saying "Bullet Club for everyone" instead of "Balor Club for everyone" on last night's RAW. Balor wrote:

For LIFE

For REAL

For EVERYONE @WWEGraves — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 17, 2018

Graves responded to Balor, as seen below:

Finn, you're a wildly popular man. Please stop starting Clubs. They're hard to keep track of. #BALORClub https://t.co/WhhZDOVmj9 — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 17, 2018

