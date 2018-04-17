WWE Veteran Offers To Help Younger Superstars Improve, RAW Superstar Shakeup Top 10, WWE Stock Down

- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW.

- WWE stock was down 1.32% today, closing at $38.96 per share. Today's high was $39.33 and the low was $38.34.

See Also Goldust On Which WWE Hall Of Famer Fought Against His Character Backstage

- WWE veteran Goldust took to Twitter today and wrote the following statement on wanting to help the younger talents come up. He later posted another tweet and clarified that he is not hanging up his own boots. You can see both posts below:

"Our industry has blessed me beyond anything I could have ever hoped for. For 30 yrs. You, the fans, have welcomed me in your homes. You've hated me, loved me, and have come to adore me. For that I say thank you. My love for pro wrestling still has its spark in my heart. The kids are what matter to me. Now as I grow older and a little wiser, I want to pass on my knowledge, just as it was to me. Our roster is stacked. Don't know everything but I do know psychology and how to work. If any of our young talents need help, I'm here. You are my family away from my family and I love all of you and want you to succeed the best you can. If I can help you in that area, great. Just ask and continue to #KeepSteppin and kickin ass. Dustin Runnels"