WWE SmackDown Segment Set For Tonight, Ronda Rousey Remembers Roddy Piper, The Miz & Daniel Bryan

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at The Miz and Daniel Bryan reigniting their rivalry on social media now that The A Lister is headed back to SmackDown.

- A "Carmellabration" with SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is currently planned for tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown, according to PWInsider. Carmella cashed in her Money In the Bank title shot to win the title from Charlotte Flair last week.

- As noted, today would have been the 63rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and remembered her hero, as seen below:

Happy Birthday to the Legend, my Hero and Inspiration, Rowdy Roddy Piper. You are sorely missed and always remembered