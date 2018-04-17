Samoa Joe Switches Brands, Big Cass Returns, WWE NXT Stable Coming To SmackDown (Photos, Videos)

As noted, tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown kicked off with new WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy coming to the blue brand from RAW.

You can add Samoa Joe, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, the returning Big Cass and WWE NXT stable SAnitY to the list of SmackDown roster additions. We're waiting on confirmation but it looks like all members of SAnitY will be called up - Nikki Cross, Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.

Below are photos and videos from these roster changes - Joe's win over Sin Cara, Big Cass mocking Daniel Bryan backstage and the teaser for SAnitY's upcoming debut: