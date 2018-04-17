The Miz's Return Set, Tye Dillinger In Dark Match, Braun Strowman - Alexa Bliss 'Ride Along' Video

- The Miz did not make his return to WWE SmackDown on tonight's show but he did announce that he will be live on next Tuesday's episode from Louisville, KY. Above is the promo from tonight's SmackDown with Miz, Maryse and their new baby daughter.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center saw Tye Dillinger defeat Primo Colon.

- As noted, the next episode of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman in one car while Dana Brooke, Apollo and Titus O'Neil ride in the other car. Below is a clip from the episode with Bliss and Strowman: