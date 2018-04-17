Big Cass - SmackDown Updates, Shinsuke Nakamura Delivers Low Blow After 205 Live, Gallows & Anderson

- As noted, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were among those sent to WWE SmackDown from RAW on tonight's Superstar Shakeup episode. They did not appear live but above is the promo for their arrivals that aired.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Providence, RI saw Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton go at it. Nakamura ended the match with a low blow.

- No word yet on if Big Cass will be using the Colin Cassady name that WWE recently trademarked but that is the name he is currently using on Twitter. His Twitter handle is still @BigCassWWE but the name is the previous name he used before going to Big Cass. WWE referred to the big man as just Cass on SmackDown tonight. As noted, Cass made his blue brand debut in a backstage segment with Daniel Bryan. He later attacked Bryan and stood over him as the show went off the air. Cass tweeted the following after the show went off the air: