GRR WWE Cruiserweight Title Match To Be Decided, Lars Sullivan Reacts To Call-Ups, Zahra Schreiber

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced a Gauntlet Match for next Tuesday's episode with the winner earning a title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. The storyline is that Buddy Murphy vs. Alexander was booked but Murphy failed to make weight as he weighed in at 207.5 pounds. The Gauntlet Match will feature Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali and others to be confirmed.

Above is video of Murphy weighing in and below is video of Drake's announcement.

- WWE veteran The Brooklyn Brawler turns 57 years old today. Brawler was released by WWE in mid-2016 after working for the company for more than 30 years. Former WWE NXT talent Zahra Schreiber turns 31 today.

- WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan took to Twitter and wrote the following on yellow brand talents going to RAW and SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup this week. As noted, call-ups this week were SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe), Drew McIntyre, Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas. Last week's post-WrestleMania 34 call-ups were Ember Moon, The Authors of Pain, No Way Jose, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.